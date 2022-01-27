Newcastle transfer news: £16.2m star tipped for 'big move' as Magpies eye late deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United 'could do a lot worse' than signing one of Brighton and Hove Albion pair Adam Webster and Dan Burn, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The Magpies are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back in what remains of the January transfer window and have been linked with a move for Webster, in particular.

What is the latest news involving Webster?

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Newcastle have made a 'surprise late enquiry' for the 27-year-old as new manager Eddie Howe looks to reinforce his porous backline.

Webster is unlikely to come cheap, though. Nixon claims that 'the price would be big' for the 6 foot 3 ace, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, and it's easy to understand why.

Brighton paid £20 million to secure his services from Bristol City back in August 2019, and he put pen to paper on a fresh five-year contract just last summer.

The south coast club also demanded a whopping £50m fee for fellow defender Ben White last summer when Arsenal came calling, and they may expect to receive a similar figure if Newcastle follow up their interest in Webster.

Meanwhile, the Dail Mail claim the North-East outfit have had an £8m bid rejected by Brighton for Burn, who is a boyhood Newcastle fan and has just 18 months left on contract.

Newcastle are expected to return with an improved offer and the towering defender is understood to be interested in making the switch if a fee can be agreed.

What has Barclay said about Newcastle?

Although Barclay believes both Burn and Webster would be good purchases for Newcastle, it's the latter who he has predicted will make a 'big move' in the near future due to being two years younger.

He told GiveMeSport: “Newcastle could do a lot worse than either of those players. And Webster, in particular, because of his age more than anything, is someone that I think people are going to be hearing more about.

"And it wouldn't surprise me, it would cost them a lot of money if anyone wants to sign him, but if he got a big move in the next year or so because of the way he's going.”

Who else could Newcastle sign?

Despite already signing Kieran Trippier this winter, Newcastle are thought to be in the market for a central defender after conceding 43 goals in their opening 21 Premier League fixtures.

Sevilla's Diego Carlos emerged as a top target before that deal collapsed, while Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai is another option.

Benoît Badiashile of Monaco is another player thought to be on Howe's radar, but it remains to be seen who, if anyone, Newcastle can sign before the 11pm deadline on 31 January.

