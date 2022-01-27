Newcastle transfer news: 'Personal terms won't be an issue' in deal for £30m international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie does not expect there to be any issues with Bruno Guimaraes agreeing personal terms at Newcastle.

The midfielder has been linked with a switch to Tyneside in recent days, and it seems that the move is edging closer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Guimaraes?

It was reported on Wednesday morning that Guimaraes was set to join Newcastle, and that a medical was being lined up for the 24-year-old, who is set to cost £30m.

Guimaraes' current club Lyon have since come out and denied that an agreement is in place, though, signalling that there is still work to do before the highly-regarded holding midfielder can complete his transfer to St James' Park.

Denis Zakaria to Man United POSSIBLE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Downie said about Guimaraes potentially joining Newcastle?

It appears that some details still need to be ironed out between Newcastle and Lyon, but Downie believes that the player wants to move to the Premier League club.

He has also suggested that the deal might be taking a while to go through due to Guimaraes currently being away on international duty with Brazil.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Downie said: “I’m told that personal terms will not be a problem. It might just be because he’s got that match for Brazil tonight, that might be holding things up a little bit.”

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

Is it only a matter of time before Guimaraes signs for Newcastle?

Lyon do not seem keen to let Guimaraes go, and they may look to make things difficult for Newcastle in the final days of the transfer window.

However, player-power could turn out to be the decisive factor in this negotiation. It would appear that Guimaraes wants to play for Newcastle, and if he has this viewpoint, it is going to be hard for the Ligue 1 outfit to change his mind.

Given that he still has over two years left on his contract, Lyon do not have to let Guimaraes go, but they could leave themselves with an unhappy player if they do put their foot down and prevent the transfer from taking place.

Having someone on their books who wants to be elsewhere would hardly be helpful to Lyon, so it may be best for them to push for as much money as possible before ultimately allowing their prized asset to leave before the transfer window closes.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

News Now - Sport News