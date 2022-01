Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly put their hunt for a new manager on hold — with Ralf Rangnick impressing The Glazers according to Neil Custis.

We discuss the big news including Tottenham being rejected by Adama Traore for Barcelona, Donny Van de Beek's loan potential move to Crystal Palace & Newcastle United's transfer struggles.

Watch The Betvictor Top 6 Show Below:

