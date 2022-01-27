West Ham transfer news: 'Real possibility' Irons could agree late player deal with Sparta

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that West Ham United may be able to complete a deal to sign Sparta Prague defender David Hancko in this transfer window.

The Hammers have yet to add any new signings to their squad in January but appear to be working on bringing in new additions.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

They have struggled to get new faces into the club.

Jesse Lingard was reported as a target at the beginning of January but the Manchester United attacking midfielder looks set to stay at Old Trafford, as The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that a potential move to Newcastle United has essentially fallen through due to a prohibitive loan fee.

West Ham have also been linked with a number of potential defensive additions, and Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car has emerged as a target in recent days.

The Hammers were reported to be interested in a loan deal but Marseille want £15m to sell the defender prior to next week’s transfer deadline.

Noted Irons insider Ex West Ham Employee has revealed a new name, with Sparta’s Hancko seen as a possible target.

Of course, West Ham have received investment from Daniel Kretinsky in recent months, and the Czech billionaire also owns a stake in Sparta.

That may well make any deal much easier for the Hammers to complete, and O’Rourke feels that there is a genuine prospect of getting the 6ft 2in star through the door.

What has O’Rourke said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "I think this is a real possibility for West Ham. It might be an easier deal to do than all the other targets that they've been chasing this month. He's done well for Sparta Prague this season, six goals in 27 games and four assists, and can play left-back as well as centre-back so would add a lot of options to David Moyes' squad."

How good is Hancko?

It should be said, initially, that there is no real comparison between the Premier League and the Czech top-flight.

But the Hammers have had real success when it comes to buying players from such leagues, having secured Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague.

Both players have become key for the Hammers and Hancko has been playing in exactly the same league since 2019.

He initially joined the club on loan, playing for them on a short-term basis until 2021, before the deal was made permanent in the summer.

In total, he has played 80 times for the club and has even scored 16 goals, playing both as a left-back and a centre-back.

Hancko is also a Slovakia international with 19 caps and is valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt.

He would be a thoroughly decent, low-cost, addition.

