Newcastle transfer news: Major update emerges on potential Magpies deal for Dele Alli

North East reporter Keith Downie has played down Newcastle's chances of signing Dele Alli this month.

The Tottenham midfielder looks set to leave before Monday's deadline, with the Magpies one of several Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

However, despite Downie admitting that it would make sense to sign him, the Sky Sports reporter revealed that he isn't someone Newcastle are currently looking at.

What's the latest news with Alli?

With Tottenham open to selling the 25-year-old, Newcastle were pushing to sign the England international along with Jesse Lingard.

Newcastle had reportedly opened talks with Tottenham over a deal for Alli, who had been left out of the Spurs squad for their defeat at Chelsea, which all but confirmed that he'll be leaving in some capacity before the window closes.

However, Downie has ruled out Alli moving to St James' Park by saying that he simply isn't on Newcastle's wish list.

What did Downie say about Alli?

When asked if Newcastle could sign Alli, he told GIVEMESPORT: "From what I've heard in the last 24 hours, no. On the face of it, you would think yes."

Who else has been linked with Alli?

Despite his incredible decline in recent seasons, highlighted by the fact he's scored just nine Premier League goals since the beginning of the 2019-2020 campaign, the Spurs man is not short of interest.

As well as Newcastle, Southampton are also keen on a loan deal, while another South Coast outfit in Brighton have been monitoring the situation.

Eurosport linked him with a move to West Ham earlier in the window but given the fact that the London rivals are also top four rivals, it's unlikely that Daniel Levy would want to give the Hammers a helping hand.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph believe that Alli also has interest from Germany, although playing in the Bundesliga could damage his chances of catching Gareth Southgate's eye ahead of the World Cup later this year.

