Southampton transfer news: Key update on potential deal for 20 y/o compared to Loftus-Cheek

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Southampton are interested in signing Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin, but doesn't expect them to make a move until the summer.

The 20-year-old, who's been compared to Blues midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, has been linked with a move to St Mary's Stadium this month.

However, Jones reckons that Ralph Hasenhuttl's side might visit a deal at the end of the season.

What's the latest news with Anjorin?

According to the Daily Mail, Southampton are interested in signing the attacking midfielder before the window closes on Monday. Anjorin has made just five outings for Chelsea, but none since an FA Cup tie at Barnsley and is on a season-long loan spell with Lokomotiv Moscow.

The 6ft1 attacker has gained valuable senior experience at the Russian club, playing nine times, but is currently back at Cobham recovering from an injury, although the season doesn't resume until February following the winter break.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Southampton have already made two signings from Chelsea recently, with Tino Livramento joining permanently, while Armando Broja is currently on loan from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Despite their respective success stories on the South Coast, Jones doesn't expect a third Blues youngster to sign for Southampton this month, with a summer move a possibility.

What did Jones say about Anjorin?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There is some interest in Anjorin but from what my sources tell me it's one that Saints aren't really looking for right now. I expect them to try to get him in the summer, if at all."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Who else have Southampton been linked with?

The Saints are going great guns under Hasenhuttl and extended their impressive Premier League run to just one defeat in six games after holding Manchester City to a 1-1 draw last weekend.

But the Austrian is not resting on his laurels, especially with Southampton chasing a first top-half finish since 2016-2017, while they're still in the FA Cup and have a favourable fourth round draw to come against Coventry.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Southampton signed in the January transfer window? Guido Carrillo Graziano Pelle Ryan Seager Saphir Taïder

According to the Telegraph, they're one of several Premier League sides in the race to sign Dele Alli, while Southampton are also hoping to sign Broja permanently, but they could be forced to wait until the summer months.

On this occasion, Southampton could miss out on Anjorin, but there could be some exciting times ahead for the club.

News Now - Sport News