Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could 'beat top European clubs' to 'huge' £30m signing

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Newcastle would be making a “huge signing” if they can confirm a deal for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with a potential swoop to sign the midfielder in recent days.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

The club are still attempting to strengthen the squad of manager Eddie Howe.

They have secured two signings thus far this transfer window, signing both Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to bolster their chances of remaining in the Premier League.

And Newcastle are now focusing their attention on signing Guimaraes from Lyon and appear close to getting a deal done.

Sky Sports has reported that a £30m fee has been agreed between the two clubs and that the midfielder is poised to undergo a medical ahead of a move.

Lyon, by comparison, have released a statement rebuffing suggestions that a deal is done, although they have history of playing hard ball when it comes to moving players on.

As Sky reports, they issued a similar denial regarding Ferland Mendy before he completed his move to Real Madrid.

Guimaraes could now become Newcastle’s third signing of the transfer window and it is one that will surely raise eyebrows, given that he had also been linked with both Juventus and Arsenal.

And O’Rourke believes that a deal to sign him will be massive for Howe’s side.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: "He probably didn't think he'd be coming to a team in a relegation battle but it'd be a huge signing for Newcastle if they can pull it off, beating some top European clubs. Juventus have also been interested as well."

How good is Guimaraes?

Very good.

This is a top midfield talent and a move to Newcastle will undoubtedly see the Magpies improve their squad.

Per fbref, he is statistically comparable with the likes of PSG’s Marco Verratti, Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, and Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

Those are three top players and his numbers go to show just how good he is.

Per the same website, he scores highly for pressures, tackles, progressive passes, progressive carries, shot-creating actions and passes attempted. For every stat mentioned, he is in the top 20% of European midfielders.

He can do pretty much everything, then, able to win the ball back, use it effectively, and also create goalscoring chances.

Newcastle just don’t have a player like that in their squad, so paying £30m for him is an incredible piece of business if it gets over the line.

