Aston Villa transfer news: £16m big name 'interested' in leaving major club for Villa Park

Aston Villa are trying to sign Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and he is interested in joining them, says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

Manager Steven Gerrard is trying to bolster his midfield, and it seems his quest to do so has taken him to the 24-year-old.

What is the latest news involving Bentancur?

Sky Sports recently reported that Villa are in talks with Juventus over a deal to bring Bentancur to Villa Park.

According to them, the transfer fee involved is likely to be £16m, with Gerrard identifying the Uruguayan as someone who can come in and provide good competition for Douglas Luiz.

Luiz's future at Villa, however, is not set in stone, as the Evening Standard are claiming that Arsenal could make a move for the Brazilian before the transfer window closes.

It means signing Bentancur could be crucial for the Villans, who are not spoilt for choice when it comes to that defensive midfield position, especially now with Marvelous Nakamba currently out injured.

What has O'Rourke said about Bentancur to Villa?

O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that Bentancur is a deal that Villa are trying to get done, with the player open to a move.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "It's a deal Villa are trying to do. I think the player is quite interested in a move to Villa as well, so this one could go right down to the wire."

Can Villa successfully lure Bentancur to Villa Park?

They should be able to. As O'Rourke has mentioned, Bentancur looks interested in joining them.

Ultimately, signing good players from top clubs does not look to be beyond Villa. They have just brought in Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona; you do not get more high profile than that.

While he obviously had his struggles in Spain, making just five La Liga starts this season, it is easy to forget that the Brazilian was once worth £142m in the eyes of the Spanish giants and Liverpool.

Villa have also shown a willingness to spend of late, bringing in Lucas Digne for £25m this month and Emiliano Buendia for around £40m in the last transfer window.

When you consider that, the Midlands club should be able to sign Bentancur and players of his ilk.

Whatever the case, midfield definitely seems to be a priority for Gerrard right now, as Villa have also been linked with Brighton star Yves Bissouma.

