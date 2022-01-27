Elland Road transfer news: Leeds still 'open' to multiple signings before January deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa does not want to make any radical changes to his Leeds squad in the final days of the transfer window.

Leeds have not made any signings yet this month, and Taylor has claimed that they only want to make small adjustments to the playing staff prior to Monday's deadline.

Who have Leeds been linked with in January?

The Yorkshire-based club have been heavily linked with Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, and they have reportedly made two offers for the player but are yet to agree a deal with the Austrian champions.

Derby County's Jason Knight is another player they are believed to be keen on, yet the 20-year-old remains at Pride Park for now.

What has Taylor said about Leeds' transfer plans?

Taylor has stated that he does not expect a busy end to the transfer window at Elland Road, and has clarified exactly how many players Bielsa is looking to bring in over the coming days.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The communication has been, Leeds are open to adding one or two new players this month.”

Should Leeds be trying to be a bit busier before the transfer window shuts?

It is hard to fault what Bielsa has done at Leeds, particularly since they returned to the Premier League.

He guided his side to a top-half finish last term, and after a difficult start to the current campaign, Leeds have shown signs of getting back to their best in recent weeks by beating Burnley and West Ham.

Still, their squad has been plagued by injuries since the start of the season, and Bielsa has rarely had the opportunity to play his best team.

There is an argument that these players will get back to full fitness at some point, so there is no need for Leeds to make any panic buys this month.

However, it has also been clear to see that Leeds' squad has been very stretched over the past few months, with youngsters having to step into the first-team when they are perhaps not ready yet.

With this in mind, it could benefit the team if the club looks to bring in a few more players before the deadline to help ease the pressure on the youngsters and to keep Bielsa's men comfortably above the drop zone between now and the end of the season.

