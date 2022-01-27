Rangers transfer news: Big update emerges on £7m van Bronckhorst target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers are going to find it difficult to win the race for Andreas Skov Olsen before the transfer deadline passes, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

James Sands became the first arrival of the Giovanni van Bronckhorst era, joining on an initial 18-month loan deal which could be made permanent from Major League Soccer side New York City FC, and he has been followed by the temporary acquisition of Manchester United's Amad Diallo but the Gers could still add further reinforcements before the window shuts next Monday.

What's the latest news involving Skov Olsen?

Rangers' interest in Skov Olsen appeared to be strengthened earlier this month as Italian media outlet Tutto Bologna Web claimed Rangers had launched a £5million bid to sign the winger from Bologna.

However, it is understood the Serie A side are looking to recoup more than that figure, with The Athletic reporting they are seeking a fee in the region of £7million.

Should the reigning Scottish Premiership champions agree to meet Bologna's demands, Skov Olsen would become the fourth most expensive signing in the club's history.

Rangers are not the 15-cap Denmark international's only suitors as, according to Belgian media outlet HLN, Club Brugge are the frontrunners to acquire the 22-year-old as they have entered advanced talks.

But it appears Skov Olsen, who has scored 30 goals during the early years of his senior club career, could still remain with current employers Bologna.

General director Claudio Fenucci has told Italian newspaper La Repubblica the wide-man is 'one of the most talented players' at the club and may stay despite attracting interest.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Skov Olsen?

O'Rourke has serious concerns over whether Rangers will be able to conclude a deal which sees Skov Olsen swap Bologna for Ibrox.

The journalist reckons two other options which are available to the winger may make a move to Scotland problematic.

He understands the Gers are not necessarily at the front of the queue for the former Nordsjaelland man's services.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "It seems Bologna are happy to keep him and there's also competition from Club Brugge as well, so it could be a hard one for Rangers to do."

Why is Skov Olsen of interest to Rangers?

Van Bronckhorst's interest in Skov Olsen may have ramped up after Ianis Hagi has undergone knee surgery, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

It has come as a huge blow as the Romanian had started all but one of Rangers' fixtures since van Bronckhorst moved into the hot seat.

The Gers chief, who was appointed in November, revealed he was looking to add a replacement to the squad if a suitable option became available before the deadline passes and although Diallo headed to Ibrox on loan this afternoon, that will not necessarily stop van Bronckhorst wanting to bring in a long-term option.

