Celtic transfer news: Update reveals Hoops' stance on late deal for 60 G/A 'long-term target'

Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele is a 'long-term target' for Celtic although it's unclear whether they will make a move for him at the moment in time, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium in recent weeks after catching the eye with several impressive performances.

What is the latest news involving Dembele?

According to Football Insider, Peterborough have already rejected two offers for Dembele from Championship rivals Bournemouth, while Rangers, Fulham and the Hoops are also listed as potential suitors.

The diminutive forward played a pivotal part in the Posh's promotion from League One last term, notching 11 goals and laying on 12 further assists across 42 appearances.

However, Dembele has now entered the final six months of his current contract with the club, and Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has previously confirmed he won't be signing a new deal.

That means Celtic may be able to snap him up in a cut-price deal in the final days of the January transfer window or sign him on a free transfer in the summer.

With Darren Ferguson's charges entangled in a fierce relegation battle, though, Dembele's immediate future is uncertain, and it remains to be seen if the Glasgow giants follow up their apparent interest with a concrete offer.

What has O'Rourke said about Dembele?

It's been an extremely busy month for Ange Postecoglou's side, who have welcomed five new signings to Parkhead this winter.

Nevertheless, O'Rourke revealed that Dembele is another player firmly on their radar, but is not sure whether the Celtic hierarchy would be prepared to pay Peterborough's asking price.

In an exclusive interview, the transfer insider told GiveMeSport: “He's been a long-term target. It all depends on what Peterborough are demanding for Siriki Dembele.

"He’s in the final six months of his contract, but they turned down a couple of bids of over £1 million from Bournemouth. I'm not too sure Celtic would be willing to pay that for Dembele right now.”

Would Dembele be a good signing for Celtic?

A move to Celtic Park would see Dembele be reunited with his younger brother Karamoko Dembele, who is tipped to have a great career.

The siblings could become a pivotal part of the Scottish side's future success, with Siriki already displaying his top-class potential on a regular basis in the senior ranks.

His five goals and two assists in the Championship so far this term have taken him up to 60 goal contributions for Peterborough in 147 outings.

And Postecoglou would surely be hopeful that Dembele could maintain that level of productivity if he made the move north of the border.

