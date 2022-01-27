Newcastle transfer news: 6'7 monster 'on Howe's radar', bid already tabled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dan Burn's versatility has led to the Brighton & Hove Albion man working his way onto Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe's radar, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Howe has already strengthened his defensive options by completing a £12million swoop for Kieran Trippier, but it appears he is looking for further reinforcements to beef up the Magpies' rearguard.

What's the latest news involving Burn?

The Daily Mail have claimed Newcastle are set to return to Premier League rivals Brighton with an improved offer after failing with an initial £8million proposal to take Burn off their hands.

It is understood that Howe is desperate to bolster his defence before Monday's transfer deadline and the Magpies are pursuing a series of options, with Newcastle fan Burn being one of them.

Although knee injuries have hampered the towering 6 ft 7 defender this season, he has still made 16 appearances this season and failed to miss a single minute of any of Brighton's last nine fixtures, underlining his importance to Seagulls boss Graham Potter.

But Newcastle's hopes of luring Burn away from the Amex Stadium will have been boosted by the fact the 29-year-old has previously admitted he has dreamt of donning the famous black and white stripes of the Magpies.

His £20,000-per-week contract is also set to expire at the end of next season, meaning Brighton may see the closing days of the window as the perfect time to cash-in.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Burn?

O'Rourke believes the fact Burn is comfortable at left-back as well as at the heart of the defence is a key reason for Newcastle's interest.

While he is four appearances short of 300 outings at centre-half, Burn has also featured 46 times on the left-hand side of the backline during his club career.

O'Rourke feels that has resulted in Howe being keen on welcoming the Blyth-born ace to St James' Park.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "Dan Burn could possibly play at left-back at a push as well. He's done it previously for Brighton.

"That's maybe why he's emerged on the radar for Eddie Howe. He can also play at left-back if needed, so he's versatile."

What would Burn add to Newcastle's squad?

Newcastle are fighting to maintain their Premier League status and, as a result, Burn's experience in the competition could be crucial in them climbing out of the drop zone.

Burn has made 83 appearances in the English top flight and even been described as 'incredible' by Brighton chief Potter.

Newcastle have kept just two clean sheets since the season got underway and Burn's presence may go a long way towards improving that record.

