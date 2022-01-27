Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles tipped to sign £35m star after Romano update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Pete O'Rourke can see Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek joining Crystal Palace before the transfer deadline.

The south London club are said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old as Patrick Vieira looks to add to his squad.

What is the latest news involving Van de Beek?

According to the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Palace are in talks to bring Van de Beek to Selhurst Park on loan.

The Dutchman joined United from Ajax in an initial £35m deal back in 2020 but has barely featured at Old Trafford since making that move.

He is yet to start a single Premier League game this season, while last term, he was included in the starting XI on just four occasions.

Van de Beek was constantly overlooked by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite the Norwegian being the one to bring him to the club, and that theme has only continued under Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick STRUGGLING at Man United! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

What has O'Rourke said about Van de Beek to Palace?

O'Rourke now believes a move to Palace is possible, telling GIVEMESPORT that he thinks the player would be interested in linking up with Vieira.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "Interesting one this, I could see it happening. A move to Palace is something I'm sure that is attractive to him."

Would Van de Beek be a good signing for Palace?

Without a doubt. Van de Beek is a quality player; he is just not getting an opportunity at United for whatever reason.

Looking at some of his stats from his days at Ajax, they are excellent. In the 2018/19 season, the Netherlands international managed to score nine goals and provide 10 assists as Erik ten Hag's men went on to claim the Eredivisie title.

He, of course, also impressed in that fantastic Champions League campaign that term which saw Ajax reach the semi-finals of the competition.

1 of 10 When was Selhurst Park first built? 1928 1922 1914 1924

Van de Beek came up with five goal contributions during the tournament (excluding qualifiers), striking in the first leg of that semi-final against Tottenham, but was also averaging 2.2 tackles per game (via WhoScored), showing that he could also do the nitty-gritty work.

In general, his time in his homeland was a success, but the Premier League is obviously a different ball game. This is no guarantee that he can be as effective in the English top flight if given regular playing time.

Still, he needs to at least be given a chance to try and showcase his skill, which he has just not got at Old Trafford. Furthermore, a move to Selhurst Park could be just what he needs in this moment of time.

News Now - Sport News