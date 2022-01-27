Elland Road transfer news: Marcelo Bielsa could have 'massive money' to spend at Leeds

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones claims that Leeds United could have “massive money” in the coming seasons if the club is sold.

Leeds are currently trying to strengthen the squad but have been met with a number of obstacles.

What’s the latest with Leeds?

They have been pursuing a deal for RB Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson in recent weeks but have been unable to extricate him from the Austrian club.

An initial bid of £15m was rejected and was followed up by an offer worth £20m, though he has yet to move to Elland Road, perThe Athletic.

It means that Leeds are somewhat scrabbling around as they bid to bring new faces into Elland Road to help their attempts to climb the league table.

But that may not always be the case.

Indeed, The Athletic has reported that the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers have a deal in place to buy Leeds for over £400m by January of 2024.

The San Francisco 49ers have a net worth of over £1 billion, per the Yorkshire Evening Post, meaning that the club could soon be a major player in the transfer window.

And Jones has claimed that, down the line, Leeds could be granted a huge war chest to spend in the market, even though he admits that there simply isn’t that much money to spend at this point in time.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport: “It’s worth bearing in mind that Leeds haven’t got that much money to spend at the moment. Obviously, further down the road, with the way that the ownership’s going, they could have massive money not too far down the line.”

How exciting is this?

Hugely.

Leeds fans will surely be in raptures at the possibility of them being bought out by a huge sporting franchise with huge financial backing.

They have seen a takeover grant Newcastle United and Manchester City untold riches in recent years and Leeds could well be the next one in line.

However, it only sharpens the focus on their survival plight, as one can’t imagine the 49ers wanting to buy in if the club are playing Championship football.

Leeds are currently 15th in the table, seven points clear of Newcastle United, although they were beaten by the Magpies last time out.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa must ensure that they keep their heads above water.

