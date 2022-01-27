Newcastle transfer news: Magpies tipped to change strategy within next 48 hours

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle may start to turn to the loan market this weekend, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Having signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in the first half of the transfer window, Newcastle have endured a frustrating couple of weeks since, and Downie believes they could look to change their strategy to bring in players prior to Monday's deadline.

Who have Newcastle been linked with recently?

The North-East club have been linked with a host of players over the past few weeks, yet time is now running out for them to bolster their squad.

Eddie Howe appears very keen to sign a centre-back as Newcastle have been linked with Diego Carlos and Benoit Badiashile, plus Brighton duo Adam Webster and Dan Burn.

They also seem to be closing in on signing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, although that transfer is still yet to be officially confirmed, while Atalanta's Duvan Zapata is a player of interest to strengthen the side's front line.

What has Downie said about Newcastle's transfer policy?

Whether any of these deals get done remains to be seen, but Downie has suggested that Newcastle may have to start signing players on a temporary basis if they can't complete any permanent moves before the weekend.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “If you get into the weekend and you’ve not signed players, honestly, there comes a stage where you just have to look at the loan market.”

Would it be the right move for Newcastle to turn to loan signings?

Heading into January, Newcastle would have wanted to sign a significant number of players to help them move out of the bottom three.

However, they seem to be realising how tricky it can be to do business at this time of year, with clubs not necessarily willing to lose some of their stars midway through the season.

Therefore, it may be time for Newcastle to switch tactics and start getting players in on loan. It may not be the most glamorous start to the reign of the new owners, but the target this season simply has to be survival, and bringing in players until the end of the season could help achieve this.

It would also mean that if Newcastle do get relegated, they would not have several new signings on big wages on their books heading into the Championship as they would be going back to their parent clubs, which could save the club some money for the inevitable rebuilding process in the summer.

