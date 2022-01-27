Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 'priority for Marcelo Bielsa' at Elland Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has revealed that signing a central midfielder remains a priority for Leeds this month, especially with Kalvin Phillips out injured.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have picked up some crucial victories of late, but the Whites are struggling to make progress in the transfer market.

What's the latest news with Leeds?

It's been an up and down campaign for the Elland Road outfit, who might be sitting 15th in the table, but are on the up in 2022 and sit seven points clear of danger.

Leeds were beaten by Newcastle last weekend, but have improved their form in the New Year, beating West Ham 3-2 earlier this month, which came after they dispatched Burnley two weeks earlier.

But Bielsa is still struggling to make inroads in the window, with the Yorkshire giants heading into the final few days of January still waiting for their first signing.

Leeds have been linked with Brenden Aaronson, although they're yet to reach a breakthrough with Salzburg over the services of the American.

O'Rourke confirmed that the USA man remains Leeds' number one target before Monday's deadline but he added that a deeper midfielder is also a key position for Bielsa.

What did O'Rourke say about Leeds?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Central midfielders were a priority for Marcelo Bielsa. Aaronson is their number one target, but also a number six to help fill in for Kalvin Phillips, who's sidelined at the minute."

Have Leeds been linked with anyone?

Leeds are yet to make any additions to their squad, but it's not been for the want of trying.

As well as Aaronson, they tried to sign another American in Daryl Dike, although he opted to join West Brom permanently last month. Leeds also enquired about Eddie Nketiah, who spent the first half of the 2019-2020 season on loan at Elland Road, but their interest has appeared to have petered out despite his contract at Arsenal expiring this summer.

But in terms of centre midfielders, despite Phillips facing an "extended absence" following his hamstring problem sustained against Brentford in early December, Leeds haven't exactly been linked with a host of names.

