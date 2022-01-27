Newcastle transfer news: Key update reveals four signings Eddie Howe wants before deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed Newcastle’s priorities in the final week of the January transfer window.

The club have somewhat struggled to add new faces to their squad in recent weeks, having acquired both Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood from Atletico Madrid and Burnley respectively in the first stages of the window.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

Eddie Howe’s side have been attempting to strengthen but have been met with a number of obstacles in their bid to do so.

A recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed that a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard looks all but dead after the Red Devils asked for a prohibitively expensive loan fee.

And they have not fared much better in their bids to sign a new central defender, either.

A deal for Lille’s Sven Botman appeared to be a priority heading into the window but that has fallen by the wayside after a bid was rejected, while a move for Diego Carlos of Sevilla appears to be heading the same way.

Sky Sports reports that he would cost over £37m, meaning that the current bid of £30m has fallen short of what the Magpies need to pay.

Newcastle have also been linked with a potential move for Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby, but O’Rourke thinks that the club are more likely to focus on bolstering their defence and their midfield in the final week of the transfer window.

Indeed, he claims that the main aims for the Magpies are to sign multiple centre-backs, a left-back, and two midfielders.

It is a lot to fit in during a hectic final week of the window.

What did O’Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “I don’t think it’s a priority position for Newcastle, needing an attacker like that [Moussa Diaby]. I think, from what I understand, centre-backs, left-back and two midfielders is what they’re looking for.”

Can Newcastle get all of this done?

It’s a major ask.

The club do need to strengthen the squad, that is inarguable, but bringing in just one player in the final week of the window is fraught with difficulties; trying to sign as many as five new players looks close to impossible.

Newcastle do have a great deal of financial muscle and they can pay big fees for players but that doesn’t mean they can beat the clock.

It is a huge test for the new ownership and one that they face a major battle to pass.

