Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye deal for 27-cap ace 'Conte likes & Paratici knows well'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Antonio Conte is a fan of Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat amid links with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Morocco international is currently away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations but it seems as though he could move to Spurs in this transfer window.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

They continue to attempt to strengthen Conte’s squad as the transfer window enters its last week.

GiveMeSport understands that the club have struck an agreement with Adama Traore to pay him £120,000-per-week, while they are aware of Wolves’ demands: a £20m transfer fee, with a portion being paid to take him on an initial loan.

Spurs simply need to bid the correct amount in order to be able to bring Traore to the club for a medical, although it appears that he could now move to Barcelona instead.

They have also been linked with a swoop for Porto star Luis Diaz, having a bid worth over £37m rejected for the winger.

Amrabat has also been touted as a target, with Spurs looking for a potential replacement to midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

The France international has repeatedly been left out of the Spurs squad and has been linked with a potential loan move to PSG.

Amrabat has been identified as a possible acquisition if he does move on, per Fabrizio Romano, and O’Rourke believes that both manager Antonio Conte and director of football Fabio Paratici are well aware of his talents. Per The Daily Telegraph, he has moved up Spurs' shortlist this week.

The 25-year-old has been with Fiorentina since 2020 and has made a total of 45 appearances for the club.

What has O’Rourke said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Amrabat is a Morocco midfielder from Fiorentina who has had a good season and impressed at the Africa Cup of Nations as well.

“He's somebody that Antonio Conte likes and Fabio Paratici knows all about, considering he's playing in Italy, and Paratici is a big student of Italian football and knows everything that's going on there in Serie A.”

Arthur to Arsenal OFF. More on Football Terrace...

What does Amrabat offer?

He hasn’t scored a goal, nor has he provided an assist during his time with Fiorentina, but that isn’t his role.

This is a midfield destroyer, the kind of player who sits in front of the defence and breaks up play before passing the ball to a more creative team-mate.

Amrabat has excellent numbers, per fbref, when it comes to blocks, pressures, and dribbles completed.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure Tottenham footballer from the 1990s? Kevin Scott Kevin Watson Stephen Robinson Scott Houghton

He can win the ball and then progress up the pitch with it and he is actually statistically comparable to Spurs star Oliver Skipp.

Conte clearly has a vision of what he wants his midfield to look like and Amrabat could well be a key component within that.

News Now - Sport News