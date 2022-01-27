Man United transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £16.2m attacker after confirmed deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United still have "high hopes" for teenager Amad Diallo, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Amad arrived at Old Trafford in January 2021 from Atalanta but has been unable to force his way into the first-team on a regular basis.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amad?

The 19-year-old, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, featured just three times in the Premier League in the second half of last season, and he has played even less for the Red Devils in recent months.

Amad has not played a single minute in England's top-flight in 2021/22, and he has now left United on a temporary basis.

As confirmed by their official website, Rangers have signed Amad on a loan deal until the end of the season.

What has Jones said about Amad?

Jones has confirmed that United have been looking to loan Amad out for a while as he has been leapfrogged in the pecking order by Anthony Elanga.

He revealed that Amad almost moved down to the Championship, only for that to fall through, but has insisted that United still believe that he can come good for them in time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Amad, Jones said: "He came very close to joining Birmingham City but talks faltered. United have wanted a good loan for him and he will need to play.

"They still have high hopes for him but he has dropped down the pecking order recently with the likes of Elanga now considered ahead of him."

Will Amad ever make the cut at United?

Despite United's struggles this season, it is still not easy for a young player to break into the starting line-up, particularly in the wide areas.

Amad can play on either wing but he is competing against the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Elanga for a place in the team, and he has not managed to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick that he should get regular minutes so far.

However, it must be remembered that he does not turn 20 until July, so there is still plenty of time for him to prove that he can play at the highest level.

Amad will now spend the final four months of the season at Ibrox, and he will hope that he can find some form north of the border before returning to Manchester in the summer to try to finally establish himself at United.

