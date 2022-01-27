Wolves confident of keeping Ruben Neves away from Man Utd and Arsenal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WOLVES are standing firm in their efforts to keep hold of Ruben Neves and are confident he will not leave this summer.

Earlier this month Jordan Davis claimed Manchester United were determined to sign the 24-year-old midfielder, plus Corriere dello Sport Arsenal have identified Ruben Neves and a target & negotiations have already begun.

According to transfer expert Jordan Davis Wolves are now confident they can keep hold of Neves until the summer at least – and hope qualifying for Europe could even convince him to stay.

With Arsenal also interested, it really would take an extraordinary offer for him to now leave the club with the January window shutting on Monday night.

Neves has two years left on his current deal at Molineux – but has spoken of his desire to play in Europe after shining in the Premier League.

He is happy at Wolves – yet is no closer to signing an extension in the midlands as he ponders his next move.

