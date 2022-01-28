Leeds transfer news: Fresh Marcelo Bielsa claim emerges involving £150k p/w rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed you can 'never' rule Leeds United out of signing Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara as speculation over his future continues to mount.

Marcelo Bielsa is yet to make any additions to his first-team squad in the January transfer window, but it seems as though he is searching for an additional engine room operator this month.

What is the latest news involving Leeds?

According to The Athletic, Leeds have had a £15 million offer rejected by Red Bull Salzburg for Brenden Aaronson and remain keen on signing the USA international before Monday's deadline.

However, Leeds are also believed to be in the market for Kamara, who has entered the final six months of his contract at the Stade Vélodrome.

The Daily Mail claim (as relayed by Leeds Live), that the Whites are eager to snap up the 22-year-old, who could be available for around £10m as Marseille attempt not to lose their academy graduate for free in the summer.

But Kamara is also reportedly attracting interest from some of European football's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, AS Roma and Barcelona.

Another potential complication in any deal for the versatile star could be his wage demands.

Reports claim that the former France Under-21 international is set to demand £150,000-per-week from his next club, a figure that would make him Leeds' highest earner by a considerable distance.

What has O'Rourke said about Kamara?

According to Salary Sport, Rodrigo currently tops the west Yorkshire outfit's wage bill, taking home £100,000-per-week.

And even though O'Rourke believes Bielsa is a 'big pull' for players due to his enviable reputation, he's unsure whether Leeds could match Kamara's personal demands.

He told GiveMeSport: “You would never rule him out, Marcelo Bielsa is a big pull for a lot of players across Europe because of his reputation.

"I just don't think Leeds could get to his personal demands if he is demanding, as has been reported, £150,000-a-week. I'm not sure Leeds could get to that, that would make him the highest earner at the club.”

Who else could Leeds sign?

With key midfielder Kalvin Phillips ruled out through injury until March, there is a significant hole in Leeds' squad that may need to be filled in the final days of the winter window.

Chelsea fringe star Ross Barkley has been linked with making the switch to Elland Road, while Reading's John Swift is another player thought to be on their radar.

It remains to be seen if Leeds make a move for any of their targets before Monday's deadline, but it could certainly be an exciting end to the month for Bielsa's charges.

