Newcastle transfer news: 'Different views to Eddie Howe' - Fresh behind-scenes claim emerges

Amanda Staveley is heavily involved in Newcastle's transfer dealings this month, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Magpies have strengthened their squad by signing Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in recent weeks, and there could be further additions on the way.

Who could Newcastle sign before the deadline?

The next player to come through the door at St James' Park could be Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. He is reportedly set to have a medical shortly ahead of a proposed £30m move.

Eddie Howe also seems to be prioritising bringing in a centre-back over the coming days, with Brighton's Adam Webster and Dan Burn identified as two possible targets for the North-East club.

What has Crook said about Staveley?

Crook has revealed that Staveley wants to play a role in attracting players to Newcastle, and he has even hinted that she, and the club's owners, a consortium headed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investement Fund (PIF), could have a major influence on who the Premier League outfit look to sign in the final days of the transfer market.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I know Amanda Staveley is very hands-on when it comes to searching for new signings as well. So, maybe this can be a case towards the end of the window where the owners have possibly slightly different views to Eddie Howe.”

Could Staveley help Newcastle make a marquee signing before Monday's deadline?

The one thing that is currently hurting Newcastle in their pursuit of players is their league position. Trying to convince someone to join a side battling relegation is far from an easy task.

On the flip side, there are other reasons why joining Howe's team may appeal to some. To put it simply: they would likely be on huge wages, they would get to play in front of over 50,000 fans at St James' Park and it would be the chance to be a part of what promises to be an exciting project.

Staveley showing a genuine interest in the club's transfer business could also convince players that they should come on board.

In the three months since the takeover at Newcastle was completed, Staveley has proven herself to be an enthusiastic individual who is desperate for the club to succeed, and that will not have gone unnoticed.

Her attitude could show potential targets that she and the club's owners are in it for the long haul, and that could lead to a big signing occurring before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

