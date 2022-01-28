Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool are on the verge of pulling off one of the biggest deals of the January transfer window after hijacking Tottenham’s move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Various journalists - including The Athletic’s David Ornstein and The Times’ Paul Joyce - are reporting that Liverpool are close to finalising the deal.

Ornstein says sources expect the fee to be around the €60 million mark, including add-ons, for the 25-year-old Colombia international.

Spurs were hoping to bring the South American, who has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 28 matches for Porto this season, to north London.

Indeed, Tottenham thought they had an agreement for Diaz, according to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, but it’s been reported that the player held out for a ‘higher level’ and opted for a move to Liverpool instead.

Maddock says Diaz also rejected a move to Liverpool’s rivals Everton last summer.

Luis Diaz's skill on Fred

Diaz caught the attention of football fans back in October when he bamboozled Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Fred during a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Fred and Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos appeared to have Diaz in a relatively good position.

But Diaz managed to get himself out of trouble, retaining possession in the process, with a wonderful piece of skill near the byline. He then produced a cheeky no-look pass.

Watch Diaz’s skill here:

Absolutely superb.

If this is the type of quality that Liverpool fans can expect from their potential new arrival, they have every reason to be feeling very excited. The lad’s a baller.

Luis Diaz's goal vs Manchester City

And what about this fantastic solo goal for Porto against Manchester City in the Champions League?

Pure class.

Luis Diaz's goals at Copa America

And here are his goals from last summer’s Copa America:

Judging by these clips, Liverpool appear to be on the verge of signing a potential superstar.

