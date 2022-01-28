Celtic transfer news: Hoops 'continuing to work on' deal for £6m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are 'continuing to work on' a deal to sign on-loan attacker Filipe Jota on a permanent basis from parent club Benfica, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Hoops picked up the highly-rated 22-year-old on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy over the summer and he's caught the eye with some impressive performances since.

What is the latest news involving Celtic?

According to Sky Sports, Celtic have the option to make Jota's stay in Glasgow permanent for around £6 million, and it's something Ange Postecoglou's charges are expected to try and do over the coming months.

It's been a hectic window for the Parkhead outfit, who have already added five new acquisitions to their ranks.

Japanese trio Daezen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguche have all arrived from the J-League following the success of summer signing Kyogo Furuhashi, while Irish striker Johnny Kenny has joined from Sligo Rovers and English midfielder Matt O'Riley has made the switch from MK Dons.

Postecoglou has already started to reap the rewards of his new signings, with Maeda and Hatate getting on the scoresheet in narrow victories over Hibernian and Hearts, respectively.

Only time will tell if Celtic make any further additions to their first-team squad before Monday's 11pm deadline, but Jota may well be at the top of their wish list.

What has O'Rourke said about Jota?

In 21 appearances across all competitions this campaign, Jota has racked up eight goals and six assists, playing a key role in the impressive form of Postecoglou's side.

O'Rourke believes the youngster has already done enough to convince the Scottish giants to sanction his transfer and claims the Celtic hierarchy will try and get it sorted 'ahead of next season'.

He told GiveMeSport: “I think this one's something that Celtic are continuing to work on and will work on it during the end of the season and hopefully get it done ahead of next season in the summer transfer window.”

Do Celtic need another attacker?

Although the starting trio of Jota, Kyogo and Liel Abada have been in prolific form throughout this season, scoring 19 league goals between them, the supporting cast hasn't been up to scratch.

James Forrest, Mikey Johnstone, Albian Ajeti and Georgios Giakoumakis have only contributed four goals and two assists as a collective, highlighting why Jota is so important to Celtic.

The club's supporters, therefore, will surely be hoping the Celtic hierarchy can get this deal over the line.

