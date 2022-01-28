Molineux transfer news: Wolves facing 'blow' over £20m star Lage called 'a top player'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons that losing Adama Traore would be a "huge blow" for Wolves.

With just 18 months remaining on his Molineux contract, the flying winger has been linked with a move away from Molineux.

And while Taylor believes that Bruno Lage's side can cope without the Spain international, his absence would be a blow to the squad.

What's the latest news with Traore?

Traore's future at Wolves has been uncertain for some time, with the 26-year-old refusing to sign a new contract in the West Midlands.

He could have left in the summer, but Wolves stood firm and rejected Spurs' late loan bid for him.

However, with his deal six months closer to expiring, Traore looks like he'll finally be leaving the club, with a reunion at Barcelona now on the table, according to the The Athletic, who also revealed that his move to Tottenham is now off after he wasn't keen to play at right wing-back.

Wolves have performed impressively without Traore in their starting XI since he lost his place in the side before Christmas, collecting 10 points from their last four games, including three victories on the bounce.

Despite their good results without Traore in the team, Taylor knows exactly how big of a loss it would be for Lage, who described him as a "top player" earlier in the campaign.

What did Taylor say about Traore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I really feel like this could be a bit of a blow for Wolves if they lose him, although they have shown they can play without him."

Are Wolves likely to replace Traore?

Given that Traore has started just half of Wolves' 20 Premier League games this season, they don't necessarily need to sign a direct replacement.

They've been coping perfectly well with him coming off the bench and the likes of Daniel Podence and Trincao starting out wide, while they also have Pedro Neto to come back from his long-term injury.

Furthermore, they've already secured the permanent signing of Hee-Chan Hwang from Leipzig this month, meaning Lage definitely has enough attacking options to cope with the loss of Traore if he does eventually move on.

