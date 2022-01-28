Rangers transfer news: 'Definitely' claim emerges after confirmed deal for £16.2m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Rangers were desperate to try to sign a new right winger before the transfer deadline passed after announcing the signing of Manchester United’s Amad Diallo.

The Scottish giants have been working to add new players to Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad before next week’s deadline.

What’s the latest with Rangers?

Van Bronckhorst’s team have been in fine form in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Rangers have lost just once this season and are currently four points ahead of second-placed Celtic as they bid to again win the top-flight title.

Of course, their loss came under Steven Gerrard in the second game of the season so Van Bronckhorst has managed to remain unbeaten in his time in charge in the Premiership.

However, they had somewhat struggled to add new faces in this transfer window prior to the confirmation of Diallo's signing.

The club have signed James Sands on loan from New York City and have now added a second new face.

Rangers have taken the 19-year-old north of the border as he looks to play regular football in a move that is almost certain to aid his development.

Diallo has played just nine times for United this season but is rated at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, and United are said to believe that he will improve while playing at Ibrox.

And O’Rourke has confirmed that there was a real feeling that a new winger was needed at Ibrox.

What has O’Rourke said?

He told GiveMeSport: "It's definitely a position Rangers wanted to do something in before Monday's deadline. Obviously the injury to Ianis Hagi has been a big blow so they needed to bring in more attacking players, someone who can play out wide."

Do Rangers need reinforcements?

As O’Rourke says, the injury to Hagi has left a hole in the squad.

The Romania international is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery but he had been central to their form prior to that.

What is the capacity of Ibrox? 45,817

Indeed, he made 15 appearances in the league, scoring twice and registering one assist, and his absence has been notable.

Diallo is an exciting talent and he has now made the move to Ibrox; it will be a major boost to Van Bronckhorst that they have managed to convince him to come to the club.

