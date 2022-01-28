West Brom transfer news: 'Outstanding' £7.2m star would 'seriously consider' Hawthorns move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson would 'seriously consider' joining West Bromwich Albion if they succeed in booking a place in the Premier League, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The Baggies are currently in the Championship play-off places and where they finish the season could be critical in their efforts to lure Goldson to the Hawthorns.

What's the latest news involving Goldson?

The Sun have revealed West Brom are looking to tie Goldson down to a pre-contract agreement which would result in him heading to the West Midlands in the summer.

But the report suggests the Baggies are not the only Championship club courting the centre-half as Nottingham Forest are also keen on striking a deal.

Goldson's days with reigning Scottish Premiership champions Rangers appear to be numbered as he has entered the final six months of his £27,000-per-week deal.

It emerged last month that the 29-year-old had rejected the offer of a new contract at Ibrox and, instead, is eyeing a return south of the border.

The links to West Brom and Nottingham Forest come after it had initially been claimed by the Daily Record, via Ibrox News, that Goldson could reunite with former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Goldson?

O'Rourke believes Goldson's interest in joining West Brom would be heightened if they seal an immediate return to the Premier League.

Having enjoyed a successful stint in Scotland, the journalist reckons the central defender feels ready for a return to the English top flight.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm sure if West Brom are in the Premier League next season, it's something he would seriously consider.

"Goldson would probably prefer to move to a club in the Premier League if that's possible but I know there's been talk of Nottingham Forest looking at him as well."

Why is Goldson of interest to West Brom?

Although Goldson boasts limited Premier League experience, having made three appearances in the competition during his time on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion, he has shone at Rangers.

The 6 ft 3 ace failed to miss a single minute of Scottish Premiership action last season and, as a result, played a key role as the Gers clinched the title.

Goldson was described as 'outstanding' by Gerrard during his Ibrox reign and he is not the only one who has taken a shine to him north of the border.

Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has claimed Goldson is capable of impressing in the Premier League and is surprised no top flight clubs have made a move with the January deadline looming.

Considering Goldson is valued at £7.2million by Transfermarkt, clinching his services without spending a penny would be a steal.

