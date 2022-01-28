Southampton transfer news: Saints need wage agreement with PL rivals to seal deal for 25 y/o

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dele Alli's wages would be a stumbling block in any potential move to Southampton, says journalist Tom Barclay.

The Tottenham star is thought to be available for loan ahead of next week's transfer deadline and has been linked with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

What is the latest news involving Alli?

According to The Athletic, after being left out of Spurs' 2-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend, there is a possibility that Alli could leave the north London club on loan before the end of the month.

With the 25-year-old attacking midfielder seemingly on the market, several Premier League outfits have registered an interest in signing him, including Southampton.

The Telegraph reports that both Southampton and Newcastle United are keen on Alli, while the MailOnline has named Brighton, Burnley and Everton as other suitors for the player's signature.

If Alli does decide he wants to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this month, then it looks like he is going to have a lot of options to choose from.

Adama Traore to Tottenham CLOSE! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

What has Barclay said about Alli to Southampton?

Barclay, however, has been told that the player's wages, which are thought to be £100,000 a week, would be a problem for Southampton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Saints' interest in Alli, The Sun journalist said: "The feedback I've got is definitely the wages would be a real issue. It would have to be subsidised by Tottenham."

Are Southampton likely to sign Alli?

With Newcastle's new-found wealth, it is going to be hard for Southampton to compete with them.

Following that Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, the Tyneside club are in a position where they can hand out the kind of money Alli will probably be looking for.

Of course, their league position could prove to be a turn-off, but with Brighton and Everton also said to be interested, the Saints have other competition to worry about.

1 of 10 Do you know this obscure player Southampton signed in the January transfer window? Guido Carrillo Graziano Pelle Ryan Seager Saphir Taïder

From Alli's perspective, he just needs to join a club where he is going to play. The England international, who was previously valued at £90m by Transfermarkt, continues to be overlooked by Antonio Conte.

Again, he missed that London derby against rivals Chelsea and has now appeared just once in Tottenham's last five Premier League fixtures, with that appearance ironically coming against Southampton.

If he is going to play at Southampton, then it could be a very good move for him. But it looks like his wages could end up blocking a move to St Mary's.

News Now - Sport News