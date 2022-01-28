Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici 'looking at killing two birds with one stone'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur director of football Fabio Paratici primarily focuses on swap deals in the transfer window.

The club are attempting to secure new additions in the final week of the transfer window in order to strengthen Antonio Conte’s squad.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

It seems as though Paratici is making attempts to bring new faces into the club.

Spurs have been in talks with Adama Traore and have reached an agreement over his salary but it now appears that he will instead be joining Barcelona.

There have also been links in other positions within the squad, with Spurs seemingly pursuing a deal to sign Luis Diaz from Porto for a fee of around £37m, although the first offer was rejected by the Portuguese club.

There is also said to be interest in signing Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat and it appears that Spurs could also move players out of the club.

Reports suggest that Tanguy Ndombele could move to PSG, while Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso have also been linked with potential exits.

And Taylor believes that Paratici works in a certain way throughout a transfer window, as he regularly looks to swap players, and could do just that before next week’s deadline.

What has Taylor said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "The way he negotiates is very much swap deals, players plus cash, particularly with the kind of finances he's working with at the moment and given the fact that a lot of these Tottenham players could actually leave the club, so he's looking at killing two birds with one stone."

Does this make sense?

It makes total sense for Spurs.

As Taylor has alluded to, there isn’t a great deal of money available for Spurs to spend and swapping players is just a logical way of doing business.

If there is interest, for example, from PSG in Ndombele, they could also look to take a player from the French capital, with reports suggesting that there is interest from both Georginio Wijnaldum and Julian Draxler in moving to north London.

It’s a sensible thing to do, especially if these deals can be struck.

But Paratici needs to get a move on if he wants to strengthen Conte’s squad.

