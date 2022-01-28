Aston Villa transfer news: 'Head turned by Gerrard' - Fresh claim emerges after £18m bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rodrigo Bentancur's head is going to be turned by Steven Gerrard amid interest from Aston Villa, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

A long-term injury to Marvelous Nakamba has resulted in Gerrard, who was appointed as the Midlands club's head coach in November, looking to bolster his central midfield options and it appears Bentancur is firmly on the 41-year-old's radar.

What's the latest news involving Bentancur?

It has been revealed by the Mail on Sunday that Villa have made an approach to sign Juventus holding midfielder Bentancur as Gerrard looks to round off the transfer window with another big-name arrival.

Bentancur is understood to be Gerrard's primary midfield target and there have been claims that a deal could be complicated by the fact Boca Juniors will be entitled to close to 33 per cent of any profit his current employers make from a sale.

But that has not stopped Villa in their tracks as Football Insider claimed earlier this week that the club were ready to strengthen their interest with a formal bid.

The report suggested an £18million offer was lodged on Tuesday and Bentancur is keen to link-up with the Premier League club, but there are fears a deal may fail to come to fruition due to Juventus wanting to find a replacement before sanctioning his exit.

Bentancur, 24, still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his £74,000-per-week contract, so Juventus are in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations.

What has Dean Jones said about Bentancur?

Jones reckons Bentancur will be eager to join Villa thanks to Gerrard being at the helm.

Gerrard enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning the Champions League, two FA Cups and more than 100 England caps.

Jones feels having the opportunity to work under a legendary central midfielder could be enough to convince Bentancur to swap Juventus for Villa Park.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Aston Villa believe that because of Steven Gerrard and his traits as a midfielder, if he's looking to sign him then Bentancur's going to have his head turned at this point."

Is Bentancur likely to end up at Villa?

Bentancur has been a key member of Juventus' squad this season, racking up 26 appearances, but it still appears a deal is there to be done.

The Serie A giants' pursuit of Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic could play into Villa's hands as Italian media outlet Tuttosport have revealed Bentancur has been made available in order to secure the funds needed to seal the Serbian's arrival in Turin.

Villa began the transfer window by showing plenty of ambition thanks to the arrival of Barcelona creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Welcoming 45-cap Uruguay international Bentancur, who has been described by Diego Godin as a 'top player', to Villa Park would be an eye-catching way to round off their January business.

