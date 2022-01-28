Elland Road transfer news: Leeds face 'difficult' problem over 19 G/A target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United are set to face 'fierce competition' for Noa Lang's services amid growing speculation over the Club Brugge winger's future, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The 22-year-old rose to prominence earlier this season after putting in a string of impressive performances during his side's Champions League group stage fixtures.

What is the latest news involving Lang?

According to Dutch outlet Het Belang van Limburg (as relayed by Sport Witness), Leeds are joined by fellow Premier League outfit Arsenal and Serie A giants AC Milan in the queue for Lang's signature.

It's claimed that the aforementioned trio are ‘already known to follow Lang closely,’ while the latter two clubs ‘certainly sound like music to his ears’ as the Premier League is his destination of choice.

Brugge are said to be preparing themselves for their key player's eventual exit and are expected to demand a higher fee than the €30 million (£25m) Bayer Leverkusen paid for Odilon Kossounou last summer.

In an interview with Voetbal Primeur earlier this month, Lang admitted that 'there is a good chance' that he will leave the Jan Breydel Stadium in the near future, sparking interest in the Dutch international.

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for him in the previous window but were unable to agree a deal, while sporting director Victor Orta is said to be an admirer, meaning they could now make a return for the creative talent.

What has O'Rourke said about Lang?

Alongside Arsenal and Milan, six-time European champions Liverpool have also been listed as potential suitors for Lang in the past, and O'Rourke believes the competition will make it 'difficult' for Leeds to snap him up.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, it will make things more difficult (the fact that Lang has impressed in the Champions League). As you said, Lang has had a really good season for Club Brugge, he’s in the Netherlands setup as well, he's going to attract interest from a number of top clubs, as well.

"Arsenal, I think, have been mentioned as possible suitors for him, I think Liverpool have also looked at him as well, so there will be real fierce competition for his signature in the summer if Club Brugge do decide to cash in on him.”

Would Lang be a good signing?

Lang has gone from strength to strength since departing boyhood Ajax for Brugge on an initial loan back in 2020.

Last term, he racked up 17 goals and 11 assists in 38 appearances and he's carried that outstanding form into the current campaign, bagging 19 goal contributions in just 31 outings.

His 6.74 WhoScored rating for his Champions League exploits is further evidence of Lang's talent, and he could prove to be a significant coup for Leeds if they can prise him away from Brugge.

