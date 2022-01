Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes: Gems, Boosts and More (February 2022)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community love Roblox Anime Dimensions and we can reveal all of the latest simulator codes for you the use in the game.

Roblox is a massive game and within it, players can create games and this has made it massively popular. It clearly works as it has lots of success and has done since it was created in 2006.

Anime Dimensions is a fighter game that lets players can enjoy life as characters with superpowers by becoming their favourite anime heroes.

The codes in the game are very important, as they give you a lot of free unlockable rewards like gems, boosts and more, and these are crucial for key Anime Dimensions gamers.

Here are all the latest Anime Dimensions Codes:

Latest Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes (February 2022)



No doubt an abundance of new codes will go live in February 2022, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for updates.

Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes (January 2022)

As we head into February, these are the newest codes available.

680BOOSTO: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

12345670: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

650KNOICE: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

UPDATE17: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

660SPOOK: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

2022GIFT: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

SOMEONEGUESSTHISCODE: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

XMASGIFT: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

UPDATE16: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

630KNICE: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

620KSOMEHOW: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

610KFTW: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

AMAZINGSIXHUNDRED: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

300MVISITS: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

CHRISTMASUPDATE: Redeem code for Gems, Boosts, and more

ALL590BOOSTS: Redeem code for All Boosts for 20 Minutes

5ITS8FREE0: Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts

Expired Roblox Anime Dimensions Codes

HALLOWEENUPDATE – Redeem code for Extra Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts for 20 Min

PLSDONTGUESSTHISCODE – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

5TENKCODE – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

UPDATE10 – Redeem code for Extra Drop, 2x Exp, and 2x Gold Boosts for 20 Min

500KHALFMILGIFTCODE – Redeem code for 150 Gems, 2x Gold, 2x Drop, & 2x XP for 30 Min

SOCLOSETO500KO – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

480K480KL – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

UPDATE9 – Redeem code for 3 Boss Rush Tickets

WEREACHED470K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

SOMEKINDOFCODE460K – Redeem code for 50 Gems & Boosts for 15 min

UPDATE8 – Redeem code for Drop & 2x EXP Boosts for 20 min

4FIDDY – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 min

444440K – Redeem code for Drop, XP, and Gold Boosts

THANKSFOR200MVISITS – Redeem code for 2x Gold Boost, Exp Boost, Raid Tokens

GEEEM_430K – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, & 2x EXP Boost for 15 min

UPDATE7 – Redeem code for Extra Drop Boost

THESPECIALCODE – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 15 minutes of 2x Gold Boost, Extra Drop Boost, & 2x EXP Boost

410KGOFOR500K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

400KMASSIVEGIFTCODE – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE6 – Redeem code for free rewards

BOOOSTS_390K – Redeem code for free rewards

3K8K0KCODE – Redeem code for free rewards

ABC370KDEF – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold, Drop, & XP Boost

UPDATE5 – Redeem code for a 20 Minute Drop Boost & 2x XP Boost

OUTOFCODENAMES – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & XP Boost

350KALREADY – Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

UPDATE4 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

LIKESSPEEDRUN – Redeem code for 50 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

300KPOGGERS – Redeem code for 100 Gems, 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

SOCLOSETO300K – Redeem code for 2x Gold Boost, Drop Boost, & 2x XP Boost

UPDATE3 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

YAY150K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

NOWAY100K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

SOMETHING75K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

50KDROPS – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

TYFOR30K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE2 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

QUARTERMILCODE – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

1MLIKESWHEN – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE1 – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

SOMEHOWREACHED200K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

ULTRALONGCODE175K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

YAY150K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

INSANE125K – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

20KADGIFT – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

FIRSTCODE – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

LAUNCH – Redeem code for a 30 Minute Drop Boost

UPDATE14 – Redeem code for free rewards

REW570ARD – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes

560K789 – Redeem code for 50 Gems & All Boosts for 15 Minutes

UPDATE13 – Redeem code for free rewards

550K5555 – Redeem code for free rewards

540123K – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 20 Min

UPDATE12 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of Extra Drop, 2x XP, & 2X Gold Boosts

GUESSTHISCODEPLS – Redeem code for 50 Gems and All Boosts for 15 Min

What can you unlock with Anime Dimensions Codes

There are an abundance of things you can obtain for free by redeeming these codes and they include boosts for your characters, XP, lots of gems and sometimes surprise rewards.

How to redeem Anime Dimensions Codes

Redeeming codes is easy in this game and require you to take just a few simple steps:

Step One: Click the Twitter button on the top and left side of the screen.

Click the Twitter button on the top and left side of the screen. Step Two: Copy one of the codes

Copy one of the codes Step Three: Paste it into the box

Paste it into the box Step Four: Hit redeem and your reward will be available immediately

