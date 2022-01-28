Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There aren't many footballing figures more universally adored than Kaka.

As well as being a supremely-gifted athlete, the Brazilian icon was a real class act, playing the game with a smile on his face and rarely being hostile in any way towards the opposition.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner was even open to congratulating a rival player when they embarrassed him with an incredible piece of skill.

During his short loan spell at boyhood club Sao Paolo back in 2014, Kaka was rudely nutmegged by Internacional striker Rafael Moura.

It really was brutal stuff by Moura right by the touchline and pretty much every other footballer would have thrown a tantrum of some sort if they'd been the victim.

But not Kaka.

Instead of wallowing in self pity, the AC Milan legend opted to congratulate Moura for producing a moment of magic, the two players having a little embrace before a free-kick was taken.

Check out the lovely interaction here...

Video: Kaka congratulates Moura for brilliant nutmeg

Well played, Kaka.

The man is just a true gentleman and it's a crying shame that he's no longer weaving his magic on the pitch.

Kaka, who's now 39 years of age, called time on his career back in 2017 following a three-year stay with MLS outfit Orlando City.

The Brazilian's best playing days were undoubtedly in his first spell at Milan between 2003 and 2009, a time when he was simply unplayable.

Kaka played 307 games for the Italian outfit across all competitions and in that time, he managed to score 104 goals and assist a further 85, outrageous numbers for an attacking midfielder.

His unquestionable brilliance helped Milan win the Serie A title in 2003/04 and the Champions League in 2006/07.

Kaka was also named the Italian top-flight's Footballer of the Year in both 2004 and 2007.

He really was superb and while his career entered a period of decline following a mega-money move to Real Madrid in 2009, Kaka will forever be a bona fide legend.

