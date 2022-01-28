Burnley transfer news: West Brom 'take advantage' after 'embarrassing' offer for 6'4 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that the terms that Burnley offered Andy Carroll were "embarrassing", which has paved the way for West Brom to sign him.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker is a free agent after leaving Reading earlier this month and has been linked with both clubs.

However, West Brom are set to win the race for his signature after Jones revealed more about Burnley's offer.

What's the latest news with Carroll?

It's been a strange season for the 33-year-old striker, who's been playing recently, but had initially spent the first four months of the campaign without a club since his release from Newcastle.

Carroll was snapped up on a short-term deal by Reading, where he scored twice in eight outings, including the opener against Middlesbrough on his final Royals appearance.

But Carroll only signed a two-month deal with the Berkshire outfit and has therefore been looking for another club this month.

He was heavily linked with a move to Burnley as a replacement for Chris Wood, who left to sign for his former side Newcastle.

However, Carroll is now on the verge of signing for West Brom, and Jones revealed that Sean Dyche's side are set to miss out because of the "embarrassing" contract they offered.

What did Jones say about Carroll?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Burnley had the chance to sign Andy Carroll but the terms they offered him were almost embarrassing and West Brom have taken advantage of that."

Do West Brom need Carroll?

West Brom seemed to have solved their striker conundrum following the arrival of American Daryl Dike earlier this month.

However, the 21-year-old suffered a hamstring problem on his full Baggies debut against Peterborough last weekend and is facing around two months on the sidelines.

Therefore, with time running out, the West Brom hierarchy have moved quickly to sign Carroll, who's proven at this level, with 20 goals and 14 assists in 58 Championship appearances.

Even in his brief spell with Reading, Carroll proved that he can still be effective, and could have scored even more if he didn't have two sensational efforts ruled out in their 7-0 defeat to Fulham.

