WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has held talks with WWE about appearing at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

According to reports in Fightful Select, the former Raw General Manager is set to be in St Louis, where the Royal Rumble is taking place, after speaking with WWE about a possible return to television.

Angle hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since losing his retirement match to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and left the company a year later after briefly working as a backstage producer.

The report didn’t provide any details on a possible role for Angle at the event, however it has confirmed that his presence in the city is related to a WWE deal rather than part of Conrad Thompson’s AdFreeShows podcast network, who are running live shows in St Louis over the weekend.

Speaking recently on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medallist hinted at a possible in-ring return, adding speculation that he could be a surprise entrant to the men’s rumble match.

"I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic. I got up to 260 and I got my butt down to 210 pounds so I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in even before the Olympics as far as looks, not on a conditioning level or a strength level.

“As far as how I look, this is the best I’ve ever looked and I’m really happy with my progress.”

Angle is the latest name to be rumoured for Saturday night, with reports yesterday suggesting both Bad Bunny and Shane McMahon could also make an appearance at Saturday’s Premium Live event.

