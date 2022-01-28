Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen, which seems odd to be saying at the moment, has found himself a new job as he indulges in another of his passions: Motorcross.

The 2007 World Champion bowed out of F1 for good at the end of 2021, bringing the curtain down on a career that started back in 2001, though he did have a couple of seasons out of the limelight midway through as he took up WRC among other challenges.

Indeed, he's always been one to try his hand at different motorsports and Motorcross, with his off-road background thanks to his upbringing in Finland, has always been something that he has enjoyed getting involved with.

That said, he's going to be a lot more hands-on in the sport now with him becoming the Team Principal of the works Kawasaki Racing Team in MXGP, running the team alongside his long-time motocross partner, former rider and fellow Finn Antti Pyrhonen.

Certainly, it's a change of role for the Iceman from his driving days in Formula 1, as he takes on a leadership role, but it sounds as though he is more than ready to take on the challenge and is very determined to earn success:

“It’s no secret that, for me, one of my great passions in life for many years has been motocross.

“But this team is not what you might call a hobby; it’s very serious, very focused and we aspire to be the best we possibly can.

“Now I have retired from racing I will be able to spend more time on this project; not on the daily issues but more from a strategic point of view using my experience of how teams work and what creates success on the world stage.”

Kimi certainly has experience of success on the world stage with him winning numerous Formula 1 races and, of course, the 2007 title in Brazil.

Some might be surprised given his preference for a quieter life that he is taking on such a position with the demands it will involve but, then again, he's always been one for a surprise or two.

There's every chance this move will also help improve MXGP's exposure to a wider audience as many will be intrigued to see how Kimi goes, and that can only be a good thing for the sport as well.

He was always going to pursue other interests after F1, and this is the first example of him doing just that.

