UFC fighter Conor McGregor is synonymous with his ego and self-confidence.

However, this has often landed him in hot water, with many, especially those in the WWE seeing the loudmouth Irishman to be obnoxious, disrespectful and arrogant.

Arguably, this makes for somewhat entertaining news stories, such as that in 2016 when at the UFC 202 conference, McGregor once again hit the headlines after his comments on the state of WWE and its Superstars.

"For the most part, those WWE guys are p*ssies, to be honest. They're messed up p*ssies, if you ask me," McGregor continued.

"Fair play to Brock [Lesnar], he got in and fought, but at the end of the day he was juiced up to the f*cking eyeballs, so how can I respect that? And then what's the other guy? The other guy hasn't fought yet, so I don't know about him yet."

"There's some dons in that wrestling game. The McMahons, they're dons. Triple H is a don. The Rock is a don. But the rest of them are p*ssies."

This was a brave statement after the Irishman had recently lost his first fight in UFC to Nate Diaz and predictably wasn't well-received in the WWE community with 16-time world champion Ric Flair weighing in on the argument.

Roman Reigns sent a brutal response, as did Chris Jericho, but it was Flair who landed the final blow.

‘The Nature Boy’ argued that McGregor was merely an impersonator of Flair's act and stated that the condemning comments were' ‘Coming from a guy who built a career copying my persona.’

Flair also tweeted, ‘After Diaz finishes you again, I dare you to try guys like Dolph, Brock, or Fit. Oh you're welcome for your gimmick’

Unfortunately for Flair, McGregor went on to beat Diaz in their rematch on the 21st of August via a majority decision.

But, perhaps Rick Flair’s defense of WWE will forever cement him rightfully as one of the sports legends and at the same time etch him on the ever increasing list of sports stars who have clashed with ‘The Notorious.’

