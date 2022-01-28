Liverpool close to signing £50m Porto winger Luis Diaz - CONFIRMED

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool fans did not expect to bring in any new faces during the January transfer window, but now Porto winger Luis Diaz is on his way to Anfield according to leading transfer experts.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reports that Liverpool are “on course” to bring Diaz in for a fee considerably lower than the €80 million touted, beating both Tottenham and Man United to the signing.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce is among the Merseyside journalists to confirm the pursuit, with the Mirror‘s David Maddock claiming the move “could be confirmed in the coming hours.”

This news comes on the back of rejected bids from Monaco and Leeds for Takumi Minamino, along with tentative interest in Divock Origi from Atalanta.

David Ornstein stated "Diaz has been on the radar of many top European clubs, and Tottenham Hotspur were pushing hard to complete a deal for the 25-year-old Colombia international before Monday’s deadline, but Liverpool have been most heavily linked with the player, who they have faced twice in the Champions League this season, and it is believed that he his preference is to join the Anfield side".

"Sources expect the clubs to agree a fee of around €60 million including add-ons, which is considerably lower than the €80 million release clause reports claimed Porto would hold out for, Liverpool are thought to have valued Diaz — joint top goalscorer at last year’s Copa America — as worth half the release clause figure, when factors such as the forward’s age and his fit into their squad were considered".

