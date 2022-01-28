Roblox Shirt Template: How to Download, Size, Transparent, Pants and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Roblox fans will be happy to hear that we have provided the key details around Shirt Templates for you to wear your own designed shirts and also be able to sell them in the game.

There is an abundance of customisation in the game, and players can create mini-games, and completely design their characters to order to make the experience as unique as possible.

Some in the gaming community may be unsure of how to create a shirt template, and they should know that creating them is free; however, players should know that they need a Roblox Premium Subscription if they want to sell them in the catalogue.

With Roblox being so successful ever since 2006, the developers have been making sure they keep the gaming community engaged with an abundance of fresh content.

Here are all the key details behind downloading a shirt template in Roblox:

Roblox Shirts

Roblox Shirts on their own are the easiest clothing design to make in the game. The designs you can make are limited, but if you do not have a lot of time on your hands, then this is definitely the best thing to design first.

To make a t-shirt, create an image that is 512×512 pixels and then upload it to Roblox.

Roblox Shirts and Pants

You can also create shirts and pants together, this is a little more tedious but it gives you the most customisation as they wrap around the whole body and you can make some amazingly unique designs. You have to use the template to create these.

Roblox Shirt and Pants Template

Here are the two templates that you can use for shirts and pants.

Roblox Transparent Shirt Template

There is also a template for the Transparent Roblox Shirt, and this can be viewed down below. You use this when you are creating a shirt that has cutouts or areas that will reveal the body beneath.

How to download Roblox Shirts and Pants Template

Just follow these couple of simple steps to download the Roblox Shirts and Pants Template:

Step One: Right-click the images

Right-click the images Step Two: Select Save Image As… and this will save the templates to your computer.

The Roblox game is a lot of fun, and the customisation you can do in it makes it great, so be sure to give these templates a go.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News