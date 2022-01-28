Elland Road transfer news: Fresh claim on 'No.1 target Leeds have been chasing all month'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

RB Salzburg attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson is Leeds United's "No.1 target", says transfer insider Pete O'Rourke.

The Yorkshire club are keen on signing the 21-year-old, and O'Rourke believes he is at the top of their list.

What is the latest news involving Aaronson?

Sky Sports recently reported that Leeds had made a £20m offer for Aaronson after having an initial £15m bid rejected by Salzburg, but Phil Hay has since confirmed that they have once again been unsuccessful.

It is now starting to look like Marcelo Bielsa may have to wait until the summer to land his man.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are starting to accept that Aaronson will not be sold this month and are now trying to work on a deal that would see the young American join the club in the following transfer window. Likewise, Hay has also suggested that a summer move is now more likely, as the Whites are not planning a third bid.

Aaronson has been an important player for Matthias Jaissle this season, already playing close to 30 games in all competitions. Ultimately, it comes as no shock to see the Austrian side fight tooth and nail to keep hold of their rising star.

What has O'Rourke said about Aaronson to Leeds?

Despite Leeds struggling to find an agreement with Salzburg for Aaronson, O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT that he is still their top target.

Speaking to GMS, the football journalist said: "He is their No.1 target. They've been chasing him all month really to try and get this deal done but so far have had no real joy out of RB Salzburg."

Will Leeds turn to an alternative?

You would not think so at this stage. Aaronson is clearly Leeds' priority, and they look willing to wait until the summer to get him.

With Bielsa's side 15th in the table and having been plagued by injury this season - both Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper have been ruled out until March - they could have done with the arrival of Aaronson.

However, the USA international could be well worth the wait. Aaronson looks like the perfect Bielsa player, ideal for the Argentine's high-intensity football.

His former boss at Salzburg Jesse Marsch once told Philadelphia Union's official YouTube channel: "I think he's gotten better and better with each game. I think he understands our philosophy of football.

"He's very aggressive, he runs all day, he's clever on the ball, he does all the things that we like in a player."

Considering the above, it is not hard to see why Bielsa has made Aaronson his primary target this window.

