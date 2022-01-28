Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Carragher could never have imaged that Gary Neville would end up becoming one of his mates.

The Liverpool and Manchester United legends were fierce rivals during their playing careers and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to suggest they disliked each other.

So when it was announced in 2013 that Carragher was joining Neville on Sky Sports’ punditry team, eyebrows were raised.

Neville was so good working as the lone pundit on Monday Night Football (MNF) that Carragher’s arrival threatened to spoil the show.

However, Neville strongly believed that MNF would benefit from Carragher joining the team, and it didn’t take long before the former foes became friends.

Their playful banter on Sky Sports over the past nine years is legendary. Carragher never misses an opportunity to have a cheeky pop at Neville, who gives as good as he gets.

When Carragher took out Neville in testimonial

Back in June 2017, the former defenders rewound the clock when they went head-to-head at Old Trafford for Michael Carrick’s testimonial.

Before the match, Carragher tweeted: "Here to support Carrick & his charity but more importantly to snap @GNev2."

And in the 60th minute, Carragher delivered on his promise…

“He’s not even looking at the ball,” the co-commentator noted. “He’s just thinking: ‘right, Gary, you’re having it!’”

Neville seemed to see the funny side of the crunching challenge.

Gary Neville also produced a terrible shot that day

Minutes earlier, the former England right-back hit one of the worst shots that Old Trafford has ever seen:

"It was in the air so long," Neville said after the match. "I saw it coming and I thought: 'Whatever you do, don't miss it'. To be fair, it was rubbish really. I was going to say c**p then."

Carragher, meanwhile, tweeted: “Respect to @carras16 [Carrick] on a fantastic career that's not yet over. Well deserved testimonial & thanks for giving me the chance to t**t @GNev2.”

