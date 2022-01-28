Newcastle transfer news: 'Massive statement' as Magpies set to sign new top earner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to become Newcastle United's highest paid player after agreeing terms on a lucrative St James' Park contract, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Barring a late U-turn, the Lyon midfielder will become the Magpies' third arrival of the month, following in the footsteps of £12million right-back Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, who made the move from Burnley for £25million.

What's the latest news involving Guimaraes?

Guimaraes is due to undergo a medical today after Newcastle agreed a package worth in the region of £33million plus add-ons for the Brazilian.

Eddie Howe, who was appointed as the Magpies' head coach in November, has been eager to bolster his options since the transfer window opened for business at the turn of the year.

It emerged earlier this week that Guimaraes had moved to the top of Howe's shortlist of midfield targets with the deadline looming and the 24-year-old has been keen on sealing a move to St James' Park.

Guimaraes' arrival will come as a coup as Newcastle have fought off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, with The Athletic claiming the Lyon man had been added to a four-man shortlist of midfield targets by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The report suggests Guimaraes - along with Douglas Luiz, Ruben Neves and Tyler Adams - had been seen as an ideal Emirates Stadium arrival ahead of the window slamming shut.

What has Dean Jones said about Guimaraes?

Jones understands Guimaraes will immediately go to the top of Newcastle's wage bill when his switch from Ligue 1 giants Lyon is formalised.

The transfer insider believes the Magpies' intention to bring in the defensive midfielder shows they mean business as they attempt to break out of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Bruno Guimaraes is to become Newcastle's highest paid player with a deal that settles out at just under £180,000-per-week.

"It's a massive statement but it'll also be interesting to uncover what the clauses are if they go down."

How has Guimaraes performed so far this season?

The Olympic gold medallist has shown his importance to Lyon by featuring 25 times since the campaign got underway.

He has also demonstrated he can be a creative link despite regularly being involved as a holding midfielder by chalking up six assists.

Guimaraes, who boasts three international caps for Brazil, has failed to start just two Ligue 1 fixtures this term.

He has put in four man of the match performances within the first half of the campaign as well, so Newcastle are clearly set to have a talented ace on their hands.

