As we get closer to Saturday night’s Royal Rumble, more former names are being reported as entrants to the both the men’s and women’s rumble match.

The latest Superstar being mooted as a participant in the women’s Royal Rumble is former NXT and SmackDown star Aksana, according to PWInsider.

The Lithuanian was released by WWE in June 2014, and hasn’t’ wrestled for any company since, so a Rumble return would mark a first in-ring appearance for nearly eight years.

Signed in 2009, the former bodybuilder won the Queen of FCW and FCW Diva’s Championship in WWE’s developmental promotion, before being mentored by Goldust on the original incarnation of NXT. Memorably marrying Goldust as part of a storyline where she would be allowed to stay in the country.

In 2011 she moved to SmackDown and was romantically involved with a debuting Antonio Cesaro. Until her interference cost him his United States Championship and the Swiss Superman ended their ‘relationship’.

Later programmes with Kaitlyn and then as a member of the ‘anti Total Divas’ group followed - which included a real-life injury to Naomi, featured on the show - but after briefly tagging with Alicia Fox as part of ‘Foxsana’, she was released from her contract.

Aksana becomes the latest name to be rumoured for the women’s Rumble match, with names such as Cameron, Melina and Ronda Rousey all linked with possible WWE comebacks. While the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks and Asuka could make their returns following various injury lay-offs.

Fans can tune-in to WWE Royal Rumble this Sunday 1am (steamed live from the US on Saturday 29th January 8pm ET) on the BT Sport Box Office or WWE Network.

