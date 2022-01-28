League of Legends: LEC Week 3 Day 1 Preview

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With League of Legends LEC well underway and week three’s first day starting today 28th January, we can take a look at each of the matches and go through what we think will happen and who will win.

Last week we saw several big head-to-head clashes and we have the same again with today’s games being set to have two more huge matches between Misfits and G2 Esports as well as current League leaders Rogue and Fnatic in what could be a preview for LEC Spring Split Finals.

So far in the LEC with have Rogue and Fnatic who are both undefeated, Super Team Vitality have come out strong of week two with both wins, and an overall expected week, what does week three have in store for us? Let’s find out

Let’s take a look at each match of this week's first day or the LoL European Championships:

What time does LEC Week 3 Day 1 Start?

You can expect to see games starting at 5 pm GMT with each game being an hour after each other, which could change give or take depending on the length of each game.

LEC Week 3 Day 1 Matches

(Credit: @LEC)

Team BDS vs Astralis

Today’s opening game will be a battle between the two teams at the bottom of the LEC, This could be a very close game between the two teams.

As far as individual skill Astralis have the better team lane by lane despite being winless going into week three, however, they have had the most difficult opening to a season possible having to face the best teams in the LEC each game.

Team BDS has also had a difficult time as they have had to play four out of their five games so far against the top teams of the LEC, and the other game was a bottom of LEC clash between EXCEL

Despite all of this Astralis have the better team but whether they can put that into a win can only be shown by their performance.

Prediction: Astralis to win

EXCEL v MAD Lions

Game two features EXCEL against the Summer Split Champions who are not quite the same since their best players were scouted by several of the other teams.

This could be a close game but MAD Lions should take the win however, EXCEL could pull out a surprise win as they do have a decent team especially with the recent signing of former G2’s Mikyx who is arguably one of the best supports in the LEC.

This game is likely going to come down to which bot lane and Mid Lane do better, the clash between Reeker and Nukeduck as well as the clash between bot lanes could be decisive for either team.

Prediction: MAD to win

Vitality vs SK Gaming

LEC’s Superteam vs struggling SK Gaming this game should be an easy win for Vitality.

Vitality opened their LEC season with an awful start losing all three of their opening games, however, they have since found form with dominant wins against Team BDS and G2.

As far as lane by lane matchups, SK Gaming has no chance of winning, but maybe there will be another surprise upset.

Prediction: Vitality to win

Rogue vs Fnatic

This perhaps is the biggest game of the week a clash between the current top teams in LEC, this game will mean that one team will lose their winning streak.

This could also be a preview of the Spring Split finals, one team has to win but who will it be?

As far as lane by lane strength, Fnatic just edges Rogue out, as well as being the favourites alongside Vitality, this game will either be very close or completely dominant.

Prediction: Fnatic to win

G2 vs Misfits

Another big clash for the week G2 Esports will faceoff against Misfits, and this could be another close game.

G2 haven’t quite been the same since they lost their bot lane as well as their Top-Laner. However, they are still quite a strong team, and Brokenblade has proven to be a huge carry for them.

Misfits have been somewhat Solid but they have a long way to go if they want to be the best, their team lane by lane is weaker than G2. This game should lean towards G2 but Misfits have a chance of winning.

Prediction: G2 to win

Where can I watch LEC Matches?

There are several ways where you can follow the action as it happens:

