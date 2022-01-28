Ibrox transfer news: Rangers looking to seal late agreement with Premier League club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Rangers have entered the race to sign Crystal Palace teenager Daniel Quick.

The centre-back is still only 19 years of age, but he is already attracting interest from a number of major clubs across Europe.

Who is Daniel Quick?

Quick is yet to represent Palace at senior level, but he has been making a positive impression in the youth teams.

Last term, he played 22 times for the Under-18s across all competitions, and showed that he can also be a threat in the opposition penalty area by scoring three goals and providing two assists.

This season, he has stepped up to the Under-23s, and has featured on four occasions at this age-group level.

What has Jones said about Quick?

Jones has claimed that Rangers want to bring Quick to Ibrox this month, but has admitted that they could have their work cut out, given how many other clubs are also monitoring the defender.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Rangers are interested in Dan Quick from Crystal Palace on a permanent deal, but there are others trying to sign him too, including Leicester, Southampton, Dortmund and PSV."



Will Quick go straight into Rangers' senior squad if he moves to Ibrox?

That remains to be seen as Giovanni van Bronckhorst does currently have several centre-backs at his disposal.

Furthermore, Rangers' defensive record has hardly been a poor one this season. They have conceded just 15 goals in their 22 league games, which has helped them open up a four-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Therefore, Quick could have to bide his time before breaking into the first-team, and may have to continue playing youth football for the rest of the season if he does move north of the border.

However, based on the clubs that are interested in him, Quick is clearly a talented prospect who is making rapid progress in the game.

Rangers have recently signed Manchester United's Amad Diallo on loan, suggesting that they are targeting young players with exciting futures ahead of them.

If Quick can continue to develop at his current rate, it may not be too long before he is knocking on the door of breaking into the senior side and potentially playing his part in Rangers' bid to win more silverware over the coming months and years.

