Katie Taylor has promised her fight against Amanda Serrano will "live up to being the best in women’s boxing history."

Taylor’s long-awaited fight against Serrano was confirmed yesterday, with the pair set to meet at Madison Square Garden on April 30th.

They will become the first women to headline New York’s iconic venue, which has hosted some of the most famous fights in boxing.

Taylor, Ireland's undisputed lightweight world champion, will put all her belts and her 20-match undefeated record on the line against Serrano.

The 35-year-old retained her titles in her last fight after defeating Firuza Sharipova on points in December.

Seven-weight world champion Serrano overcame Spain's Miriam Gutierrez in Florida in December. The 33-year-old also earned wins over Daniela Romina Bermudez and Yamileth Mercado in 2021.

Taylor and Serrano were originally due to fight in May 2020, but clash was called off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the bout touted as the "biggest fight ever in women's boxing", Taylor promised it would live up to its status.

"I’m in boxing to be involved in these mega fights," she said. "This is a fight I’ve always wanted and this is a history-making fight. The atmosphere is always electric at Madison Square Garden, it’s special.

"Amanda is very talented but there’s nothing that worries me, I’ll be prepared for whatever comes my way on fight night.

"I believe this fight will live up to being the best in women’s boxing history, I’ve not been this excited for a long time. I have a winning mentality and I’ll do whatever it takes to win, this is about legacy."

Such is the magnitude of the fight, fellow boxer Claressa Shields conceded it was more significant than her own clash against Savannah Marshall.

"Once again, I ain’t no hater," she said during a press conference in Las Vegas. "Y'all giving Savannah Marshall too much credit. She’s a one-time champion. One. And she fought for my vacant belt."

She continued: "She’s a one-time champion. I’m a 12-time champion. That’s why I’m saying Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor is bigger.

"She’s a seven-time division world champion, Amanda Serrano, versus two-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor, two-time division world champion Katie Taylor, undisputed world champion Katie Taylor."

Shields is featuring in the next big event in the women’s boxing calendar – the American, who has two Olympic gold medals, world titles in three divisions and undisputed titles in two divisions, will take on Ema Kozin at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on February 5th.

