Newcastle transfer news: Magpies now closing in on "club record" deal worth £43.2m

Transfer insider Dean Jones insists that Newcastle United could seal a club-record deal to sign Bruno Guimaraes over the next few days, after a “breakthrough” in talks.

The club have been heavily linked with a potential deal to sign the midfielder from Lyon and it seems as though they are now set to complete the transfer.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They have been making real attempts to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship.

They have signed right-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid while also bringing in Chris Wood from Burnley.

And it now appears that a move for the Lyon star is close to completion.

It will be a major boost to Newcastle, too, having sustained some real setbacks as they look to acquire new talent.

A bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has not been successful, while they also saw an offer for Lille’s Sven Botman rejected by the French club.

However, Guimaraes appears to be close to moving to St James’ Park, with Jones claiming that a deal could be worth a total of €52m (£43.2m) once add-ons are included ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “Newcastle have fresh optimism over Bruno and it’s sounding like in order to do the deal we might be looking at a club record transfer.

“From what I’m told the breakthrough is going to be at around €42million plus another 10 in add-ons.”

Is this a big deal?

It’s absolutely huge.

Not only are Newcastle signing a brilliant midfielder in Guimaraes, who has been exceptional for Lyon for some time, they are also proving that they have some real pulling power.

He has been with Lyon since 2020 and has made 71 appearances for the club, clearly impressing in that time.

He has also been linked with potential moves to both Arsenal and Juventus but instead looks likely to be moving to St James’ Park.

Indeed, per fbref, he is statistically comparable to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, and PSG’s Marco Verratti. He is exceptional when it comes to passing the ball and to pressing; basically, he can use the ball and win it back.

Given that the club are in a relegation battle, it goes to show that they can secure some top talents even when things aren’t going well.

It is a hugely exciting time to be a Magpies fan.

