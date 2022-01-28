Tottenham transfer news: Spurs have 'extensive list' of targets ahead of Monday deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Brown believes that Antonio Conte wanted to sign three players at Tottenham in January.

The Italian has constantly made his feelings clear about wanting to improve his squad but has so far endured a frustrating transfer window.

What's the latest news with Tottenham?

Despite Spurs' 2-0 defeat at Conte's former club Chelsea last weekend, Tottenham have been performing well on the pitch, collecting 21 points from a possible 30 available from his first 10 league games.

However, off the pitch, it's been an incredibly frustrating month. The North London outfit had been chasing Wolves winger Adama Traore throughout the entire window, with Conte hoping to convert the Spaniard into a wing-back. However, just when it appeared that Tottenham were on the verge of signing him, Barcelona stepped in and ended up convincing him to return to the Nou Camp.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

Spurs then turned their attentions to Porto winger Luis Diaz, who's scored 16 goals this season. But Tottenham look to have been stung once again, with Liverpool now in the driving seat.

The third player that Tottenham have been credited with an interest in is Fiorentina man Sofyan Amrabat, with talks still ongoing over a potential loan deal.

Brown revealed that Conte wanted to bring in three players from the start but is likely to be "frustrated" given how things are currently panning out.

What did Brown say about Tottenham?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They definitely have a list of targets that's quite extensive and they're going to keep on moving down it, hoping to get one.

"I was told Conte wanted at least three players in January, so he's obviously going to be frustrated if things don't start to happen."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Are Tottenham likely to do any business before Monday?

Spurs might be on the verge of missing out on Traore and Diaz, which are two major blows to their top four hopes, but the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will surely be working all hours to get deals over the line.

1 of 8 Do you know this obscure player Tottenham signed in the January transfer window? Mounir El Hamdaoui Hélder Postiga Stéphane Dalmat Noé Pamarot

Not only do they desperately need to add quality to their squad, but the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso are all up for sale, meaning at least some will need to be replaced.

Daniel Levy has been renowned for doing deals late on in the window over the years, with Lo Celso and Rafael van der Vaart two examples, but he needs to work his magic late on once again.

News Now - Sport News