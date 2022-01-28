Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sami Zayn has spoken out for the first time on signing a new contract to stay in WWE.

It was reported last week that Zayn had signed a new deal with the company and the 37-year-old confirmed the contract during an appearance on Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael's Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte.

The Canadian, who’s deal was set to expire in early 2022, revealed it was a simple set of negotiations and that he always wanted to stay with WWE.

Yes, it’s true. Honestly, I don't know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it's true, I just signed for a few years and I'm really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that."

Zayn follows long-term friend Kevin Owens in signing a new deal to stay with the company, rather than looking to move to a different promotion. And he quashes suggestions that everyone in WWE feels held back or unhappy, adding he’s not even sure where this assumption comes from.

"It's not the first time I've said it, but I'm really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I'm doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don't know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don't know what. For me, I'm really happy with my role and I can't wait to see what I'm going to be able to do in the next few years.”

The former Intercontinental Champion has been a constant presence on SmackDown in the last year and has recently been mixing-up with film and TV personality Johnny Knoxville, as the pair prepare to both participate in this Saturday’s Royal Rumble match.

