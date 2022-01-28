Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Since his arrival at Liverpool in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has proven himself to be one of the game’s finest managers.

The German quickly worked on improving the squad and established the Reds as a major force once again, culminating in Champions League and Premier League glory.

The Reds are in a much, much better place today than they were before Klopp joined.

Klopp's a class act

The 54-year-old’s team are a reflection of their coach; they play with an intensity that’s incredibly hard to match.

But it’s not just his tactical nous or enthusiasm that has seen Klopp flourish on Merseyside.

He’s produced a number of classy gestures over the years. There’s the time he wrote a letter to an 11-year-old who was struggling with stress and anxiety.

Klopp also muted his celebrations after Liverpool’s opener against Everton last December out of respect for the struggling Rafa Benitez.

Klopp berated his own staff

We have to take it back to September 2020 for one of Klopp’s classiest gestures.

It came during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which came courtesy of a Sadio Mane brace.

Liverpool were provided a boost when Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen was shown a red card just before half-time.

Referee Paul Tierney initially showed the centre-back a yellow after he hauled Mane down, but upgraded it to a red after consulting the pitchside monitor.

'We never, ever do that'

It was a game-changing moment and one member of Klopp’s staff even celebrated it.

It sparked a fierce reaction from Klopp, who turned around to face his bench and shouted: “Are you crazy? We never, ever do that, ok?”

What did Klopp say afterwards?

It was initially reported by journalist Julien Laurens that Liverpool’s substitutes were the ones to celebrate.

But Klopp denied that.

“It was not one of my subs but another member of staff and I told him already what I think about it and he's good with that,” the German coach said, per the Daily Mail.

“But in the moment that's something I don't want to see.”

It was a moment of class from Klopp. He's as respectful as they come.

